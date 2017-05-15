186 Dead In Yemen Cholera Outbreak In...

186 Dead In Yemen Cholera Outbreak In Addition To 14,000 Infected - WHO

The cholera outbreak in Yemen has so far infected 14,000 people, with at least 186 related deaths since April 27, according to the statement tweeted by the World Health Organisation on Tuesday on its official Twitter account, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Most cases were reported from the capital Sanaa, reported the WHO.

Chicago, IL

