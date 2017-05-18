18 civilians killed in Arab coalition bombing in Yemen
Sanaa, May 18 - At least 18 civilians were killed on Wednesday by an airstrike carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition in southwestern Yemen, according to officials from the popular resistance militias. The bombing took place in the district of Mawza' in the Yemeni province of Taiz, where the planes mistakenly targeted a truck carrying the victims, Efe news agency quoted officials as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May 8
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC