18 civilians killed in Arab coalition bombing in Yemen

Sanaa, May 18 - At least 18 civilians were killed on Wednesday by an airstrike carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition in southwestern Yemen, according to officials from the popular resistance militias. The bombing took place in the district of Mawza' in the Yemeni province of Taiz, where the planes mistakenly targeted a truck carrying the victims, Efe news agency quoted officials as saying.

