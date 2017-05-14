115 dead as Yemen cholera outbreak sp...

115 dead as Yemen cholera outbreak spreads: ICRC

A cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has killed 115 people and left 8,500 ill as hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday. Patients with cholera symptoms receive medical attention in a hospital of field of Samaritan's Purse in Randelle, Haiti, on October 19, 2016 "We now are facing a serious outbreak of cholera," said ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart at a news conference in the capital Sanaa.

Chicago, IL

