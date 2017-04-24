Yemen's Houthis release detained aid workers

Last Thursday, Houthi militants stormed a hotel in Ibb where the IMC employees had been staying, whisking them off to a nearby prison. Yemen's Houthi Shia militia and its allies have released seven employees of the International Medical Corps , a nonprofit humanitarian organization, who were detained last week in the central city of Ibb, a local activist told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

