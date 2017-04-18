Yemen minister says fate of country's...

Yemen minister says fate of country's last 50 Jews unknown

Sunday Apr 16

Illustrative: In this photo taken on April 8, 2009, Jewish Yemeni boys sit behind the driver of a minibus as they travel back to the town of Raydah, after a morning of Hebrew classes in the nearby village of Kharif, Yemen. Yemen's information minister said his government was unaware of the fate of the country's remaining Jews, most of whom reside in the Houthi rebel group-controlled capital of Sana'a, Israel Radio reported on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

