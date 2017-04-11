Yemen forces prepare to move on main ...

Yemen forces prepare to move on main port, agencies say civilians at risk

Read more: Reuters

Yemeni government forces and their Arab allies are massing north and south of the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah despite United Nations and aid groups warnings that a military operation there would put millions of civilians at risk. Hodeidah port and province is controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis and has been the entry point for 70 percent of Yemen's food supplies as well as humanitarian aid.

Chicago, IL

