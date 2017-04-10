Yemen fight for Red Sea base leaves 2...

Yemen fight for Red Sea base leaves 25 dead22 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

At least 25 soldiers and rebels have died in clashes around a key military base near Yemen's west coast, military and medical sources said today. Loyalist forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition launched an assault to seize the Khaled Ibn Al-Walid base from Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies who had controlled it for over two years, military sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC