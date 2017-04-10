Yemen close to 'breaking point' as U.N. scales up food aid
With Yemen close to "breaking point" and nine million people on the brink of starvation, the United Nations World Food Programme on Wednesday said it was scaling up its food aid to tackle one of the world's worst hunger crises. More than two years of civil war have cut food deliveries by more than half and pushed the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country to the edge of famine.
