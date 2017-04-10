Yemen: Army, Houthi fighters clash in eastern Sanaa

A tank of the Yemeni forces loyal to the Saudi-backed exiled president is pictured during clashes with Shiite Houthi rebels oustide the country's third-city of Taez on April 6, 2017. Nine Shia Houthi militants and two Yemeni soldiers were killed on Tuesday in clashes that erupted in eastern Sanaa, according to a local military source.

