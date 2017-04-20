Watchdog says Yemen rebel land mines killed, maimed hundreds

Shiite fighters, known as Houthis, secure a road, as people take part in a march, denouncing plans by the Arab coalition to attack Hodeidah, from Sanaa to the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017. CAIRO - An international rights group on Thursday decried the use of land mines by Yemen's Shiite rebels in the impoverished Arab country at war, saying they have killed and maimed hundreds of civilians and prevented many of the displaced from returning to their homes.

