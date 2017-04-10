Wars slip countries into famine

Wars slip countries into famine

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

Our world produces enough food to feed all its inhabitants. When one region is in the grips of severe hunger, global humanitarian institutions, though often cash-strapped, are theoretically capable of transporting food and averting catastrophe But this year, South Sudan has slipped into famine, and Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia are on the verge of their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC