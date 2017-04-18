US weighs giving Saudis more military aid for Yemen efforts
The United States is considering ways to boost military support for the Saudi-led fight against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, believing military pressure is needed to prod the militants into a negotiated end to the conflict, U.S. officials said Wednesday. The U.S. already is helping the Saudis by providing intelligence and aerial refueling of their combat aircraft.
