US Lawmakers Raise Doubts on Sale of Smart Bombs to Saudi Arabia

A man sits as others stand near the wrapped up bodies of children from the same family, one day after they were killed in a Saudi-led airstrike on their house in Bajil district of the Red Sea province of Houdieda, Yemen, Oct. 8, 2016. A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.

Voice of America.