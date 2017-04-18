US drone strikes kill 7 Al Qaida susp...

US drone strikes kill 7 Al Qaida suspects in Yemen

Sanaa, April 19 - Two US drone strikes have killed at least seven suspected Al Qaida operatives in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, a security official said on Wednesday. Two Al Qaida leaders, Saleh al-Awlaki and Saeed Ba-Kadir, were targeted and killed along with five others in two separate airstrikes late on Tuesday night, the official told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

