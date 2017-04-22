US 'Deep State' Sold Out Counter-Terrorism to Keep Itself in Business
Yemenis gather around a burnt car after it was targeted by a drone strike, killing three suspected al-Qaeda militants on 26 January 2015 between the Marib and Chabwa provinces, a desert area east of Sanaa. The drone strike saw an unmanned aircraft, which only the United States operates in the region, fire four missiles at a vehicle killing the three suspected militants, a day after Washington vowed to continue its campaign against the jihadist group, despite the Arabian Peninsula country's ongoing political crisis New York Times columnist Tom Friedman outraged many readers when he wrote an opinion piece on 12 April calling on President Trump to "back off fighting territorial ISIS in Syria".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC