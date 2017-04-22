US 'Deep State' Sold Out Counter-Terr...

US 'Deep State' Sold Out Counter-Terrorism to Keep Itself in Business

Yemenis gather around a burnt car after it was targeted by a drone strike, killing three suspected al-Qaeda militants on 26 January 2015 between the Marib and Chabwa provinces, a desert area east of Sanaa. The drone strike saw an unmanned aircraft, which only the United States operates in the region, fire four missiles at a vehicle killing the three suspected militants, a day after Washington vowed to continue its campaign against the jihadist group, despite the Arabian Peninsula country's ongoing political crisis New York Times columnist Tom Friedman outraged many readers when he wrote an opinion piece on 12 April calling on President Trump to "back off fighting territorial ISIS in Syria".

