UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia says foils bombing attempt on Aramco fuel distribution terminal

Saudi forces have foiled an attempt to blow up an Aramco fuel terminal in southern Saudi Arabia using a high-speed boat laden with explosives, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, and accused Yemen's Houthi group of being behind the attempt. The ministry said in a statement that navy forces opened fire on the remote-controlled boat on Tuesday, after it was intercepted inside Saudi territorial waters some 1.5 nautical miles from its target.

