UNICEF reaches almost half of world's children with life-saving vaccines

The UN Children's Fund said Wednesday that it procured 2.5 billion doses of vaccines to children in nearly 100 countries in 2016, reaching almost half of the world's children under the age of five. These figures, released during World Immunization Week, make UNICEF the largest buyer of vaccines for children in the world, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

