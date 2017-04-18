UN: Wartime Economic Crisis Threatens Education of Millions of Yemeni Children

Displaced children pose for a photo as they sit in their family's tent at a camp for internally displaced people in the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, June 8, 2016. Two years of war may deprive a generation of Yemeni children of an education, the U.N. warned this month, putting them at greater risk of being married off or recruited as child soldiers for a conflict which has killed at least 10,000 people.

