UN warns against military campaign on...

UN warns against military campaign on Yemen's Hodeidah port

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Unites Nations on Wednesday called on Yemen i warring parties to keep Red Sea port of Hodeidah safe, warning that any military campaign in its vicinity, from the ground or air, would have devastating civilian consequences. "The port is located in a densely populated urban center where thousands of people live," the Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC