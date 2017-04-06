UN warns against military campaign on Yemen's Hodeidah port
The Unites Nations on Wednesday called on Yemen i warring parties to keep Red Sea port of Hodeidah safe, warning that any military campaign in its vicinity, from the ground or air, would have devastating civilian consequences. "The port is located in a densely populated urban center where thousands of people live," the Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen said in a statement.
