UN, Russia warn against assault on main Yemeni port

United Nations and Russian officials on Tuesday warned against an attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a country where millions of people are in desperate need of food. GENEVA: United Nations and Russian officials on Tuesday warned against an attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a country where millions of people are in desperate need of food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.