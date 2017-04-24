UN, Russia Warn Against Assault on Ma...

UN, Russia Warn Against Assault on Main Yemeni Port

United Nations and Russian officials on Tuesday warned against an attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a country where millions of people are in desperate need of food. The warring factions must ensure deliveries of food and other aid to starving people, U.N. officials said at a donor conference in Geneva.

