UN eyes new Yemen peace talks by end of May
A new round of peace talks between Yemen's warring sides should begin by the end of May, the UN mediator said today, as alarm grows over the country's humanitarian crisis. The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan is set to begin around May 27 this year.
