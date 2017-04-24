UN eyes new Yemen peace talks by end of May0 min ago

A new round of peace talks between Yemen's warring sides should begin by the end of May, the UN mediator said today, as alarm grows over the country's humanitarian crisis. UN special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told AFP that negotiations were underway to stave off a feared military attack on the vital Red Sea port of Hodeida, in what he hoped would be a first step towards a ceasefire.

