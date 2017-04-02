UK Foreign Secretary expresses regret...

UK Foreign Secretary expresses regret on disturbance

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has expressed regret for the disturbance caused when an activist tried to make a citizen's arrest on a prominent Saudi general over alleged war crimes in Yemen. Britain's Foreign Office said Sunday the incident was discussed during a call between Johnson and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Chicago, IL

