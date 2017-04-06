U.S. drone strike kills nephew of dead leader of al-Qaida branch in Yemen

An overnight airstrike by a U.S. drone killed two militants of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch, including the nephew of a dead top leader of the terrorist group, a security official said on Thursday. The U.S. drone strike targeted Khattab Wuhayshi, the nephew of Nasir al-Wuhayshi, the slain founder of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula in Sawmaa district of al-Bayda Province, the security source said on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.