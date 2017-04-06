U.S. drone strike kills nephew of dea...

U.S. drone strike kills nephew of dead leader of al-Qaida branch in Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

An overnight airstrike by a U.S. drone killed two militants of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch, including the nephew of a dead top leader of the terrorist group, a security official said on Thursday. The U.S. drone strike targeted Khattab Wuhayshi, the nephew of Nasir al-Wuhayshi, the slain founder of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula in Sawmaa district of al-Bayda Province, the security source said on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC