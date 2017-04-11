The ambitious United Arab Emirates
TUCKED away behind rows of tin shacks and unkempt acacia trees, a cluster of tumbledown villas, mosques and a synagogue conjures up the grandeur of a port that once marked the southern tip of the Ottoman Empire. "Berbera is the true key of the Red Sea, the centre of east African traffic, and the only safe place for shipping upon the western Erythraean shore," wrote Richard Burton, a British traveller, in 1855.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC