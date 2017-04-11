Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes kill 8 in Yemen

" Yemeni security and tribal officials say two airstrikes suspected to be by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels has killed eight people, including two women. Tribesman Muhammad Ali al-Zaidi says the first of Monday's airstrikes targeted a taxi in the Sarawah district carrying a group coming from the capital, Sanaa, while a second raid targeted paramedics coming to the scene, killing five and wounding three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.