Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes kill 8 in Yemen
" Yemeni security and tribal officials say two airstrikes suspected to be by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels has killed eight people, including two women. Tribesman Muhammad Ali al-Zaidi says the first of Monday's airstrikes targeted a taxi in the Sarawah district carrying a group coming from the capital, Sanaa, while a second raid targeted paramedics coming to the scene, killing five and wounding three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC