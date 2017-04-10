Somalia rescue shows China's ability to protect peace: media5 min ago

Beijing, Apr 11 China's official media today said the successful anti-piracy operation by the PLA navy in the Gulf of Aden has proved the country's ability to protect regional peace and lashed out at the western media for criticising Beijing's outreach as "maritime hegemony". The rescue operation of Tuvalu-flagged ship, with 19 Filipino crew members on April 9, "demonstrates China's growing strength and role in fighting against piracy and an image as a responsible major country in safeguarding regional peace and stability," an op-ed article in the state-run Global Times said.

