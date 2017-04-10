Somali pirates frustrated by crew that locked itself in bulk...

China's navy said on Monday, April 10, 2017, that the frigates Yiyang, left, and Changzhou help rescue a freighter from attack by pirates in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend. The 1,800 deadweight tonne Aris 13, an oil tanker, remained anchored Tuesday off the port town of Alula with Somali pirates in charge.

