Somali pirates frustrated by crew that locked itself in bulk...
China's navy said on Monday, April 10, 2017, that the frigates Yiyang, left, and Changzhou help rescue a freighter from attack by pirates in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend. The 1,800 deadweight tonne Aris 13, an oil tanker, remained anchored Tuesday off the port town of Alula with Somali pirates in charge.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
