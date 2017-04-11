Somali Piracy Resurges

Observers warn piracy is making a comeback along the coast of Somalia, after gunmen hijacked two ships in 48 hours and took them to an area known as a pirate haven. The mayor of Hobyo, a town on the central Somali coast, tells VOA Somali the Al Kausar , with 11 crew members, is now anchored off the nearby village of El Hur.

