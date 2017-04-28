Saudis say sending aid to all of Yeme...

Saudis say sending aid to all of Yemen including Houthi areas

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Saudi Arabia is distributing life-saving assistance throughout Yemen, including in the hard-hit areas held by Iran-allied Houthi rebels, sometimes by donkey or camel, a top Saudi aid official said on Thursday. Riyadh has faced mounting accusations a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to back its government against the Houthi movement has been responsible for many of the estimated 10,000 deaths - mostly civilians - in the conflict and created obstacles to getting humanitarian aid to famine-threatened regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC