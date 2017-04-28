Saudis say sending aid to all of Yemen including Houthi areas

Saudi Arabia is distributing life-saving assistance throughout Yemen, including in the hard-hit areas held by Iran-allied Houthi rebels, sometimes by donkey or camel, a top Saudi aid official said on Thursday. Riyadh has faced mounting accusations a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to back its government against the Houthi movement has been responsible for many of the estimated 10,000 deaths - mostly civilians - in the conflict and created obstacles to getting humanitarian aid to famine-threatened regions.

