Saudi official: Iran planned to take over Yemen

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Yemen accuses Iran of planning to take control of Yemen in order to strengthen ISIS/Daesh forces and Al-Qaeda. Muhammad Al-Jaber said that Iran has taken the same approach in Iraq and Syria.

