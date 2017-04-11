Saudi Arabia increases fighter pilots' pay by up to 60 percent
The Saudi cabinet announced a pay increase of up to 60 percent for air force pilots on Monday, state news agency SPA reported, as a military campaign led by the kingdom in neighboring Yemen entered its third year. Saudi Arabia and its mostly Gulf Arab allies have launched thousands of air strikes in an attempt to dislodge Yemen's armed Houthi movement from the capital Sanaa.
