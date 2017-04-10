Risk of mass starvation rapidly risin...

Risk of mass starvation rapidly rising in Africa, Yemen, UN warns

Woman sits with her daughter near their tent at a camp for internally displaced people in Dharawan, near the capital Sanaa, Yemen February 28, 2017. Reuters file photo/Khaled Abdullah The risk of mass starvation in four countries -- northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - -is rapidly rising due to drought and conflict, the UN refugee agency said today.

Chicago, IL

