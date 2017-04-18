Powerful blasts kill 10 Yemeni soldiers in Aden
Explosions struck a military camp in Yemen's southern Aden city on Sunday, killing at least ten soldiers, according to a Yemeni military source. Powerful blasts took place inside a weapons depot in Jabal Hadid area in southern Aden, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.
