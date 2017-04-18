Over 100 Sudanese Mercenaries Killed in Yemen's Taiz: Source

Over 100 of Sudanese soldiers were killed while fighting for Saudi Arabia against Yemen's army and Popular Committees fighters in the southwestern province of Taiz, a military source said on Wednesday. Yemeni forces managed to inflict massive casualties on Sudanese mercenaries in the Red Sea port city of Mokha, Taiz, killing more than 100 troops of the North Africa country, the source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Yemen's official Saba news agency on Wednesday.

