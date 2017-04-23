Officials: Suspected US strike kills 3 al-Qaida operatives
SANAA, Yemen - Yemeni tribal and security officials say a suspected U.S. airstrike has killed three al-Qaida operatives on Yemen's southern coast. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, say the operatives killed in Shabwa province on Sunday were driving a car when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle.
