Millions may starve in Africa. The U.S. should do something about it.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A malnourished child is fed a special formula by her mother at a regional hospital in Somalia. THE UNITED NATIONS has rigorous and rarely met criteria for declaring a famine: 1 in 5 households in an affected area must be severely short of food; more than 30 percent of the population must be malnourished; and at least two starvation-related deaths must occur per day for every 10,000 members of the population.

