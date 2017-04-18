Mattis Meets With Saudi Officials in Riyadh, Praises Kingdom's Leadership
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to reporters after meetings today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, touching on the kingdom's leading role in regional security as well as on countering Iranian influence and negotiating peace in Yemen. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC