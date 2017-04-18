Mattis Meets With Saudi Officials in Riyadh, Praises Kingdom's Leadership

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to reporters after meetings today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, touching on the kingdom's leading role in regional security as well as on countering Iranian influence and negotiating peace in Yemen. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2017.

