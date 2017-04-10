Lives still being lost to preventable diseases in Yemen's war-torn...
UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, in Taizz City to get a first-hand look at the humanitarian situation. Photo: OCHA Yemen 11 April 2017 – Despite long-standing humanitarian access restrictions in Yemen, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the country reported that he has been able to enter Taiz City where, amid some gains, he observed setbacks, particularly as regards the health sector.
