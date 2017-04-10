Lift blockade of Yemen to stop a oecatastrophea

Lift blockade of Yemen to stop a oeca...

Yesterday Read more: Scoop

The blockade of war-ravaged Yemen must be lifted immediately to allow the entry of relief supplies to tackle a humanitarian catastrophe in which millions of people are facing famine, says a UN rights expert. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and international sanctions, Idriss Jazairy, says the plight of people in the country is becoming increasingly desperate.

