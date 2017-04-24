Lawmakers Warn Saudi Ambassador Military Operation In Yemen Could Cause Famine
A bipartisan group of senators urged the Saudi ambassador to have his government avoid bombing a port in Yemen that serves as the main entry point for humanitarian aid in a country that is on the brink of famine. sent to Ambassador Khalid bin Salman on Thursday, the nine lawmakers asked the Saudi government to refrain from bombing the port of Hodeidah and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire around the port.
