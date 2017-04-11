Kotug, Seabulk Team Up in the Bahamas
KOTUG International and Seabulk Towing have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company to carry out all towage operations at their Buckeye Bahamas Hub in the Bahamas. The Buckeye Bahamas Hub currently has over 26 million barrels of storage capacity and eight berths, including two VLCC-capable berths, making it the largest petroleum products terminal in the Western Hemisphere.
