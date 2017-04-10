Indian, Chinese navies rescue merchan...

Indian, Chinese navies rescue merchant ship hijacked by Somali pirates in Gulf of Aden

Navies of India and China today rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after it was hijacked by Somali pirates, in a well-coordinated operation which came in the midst of strain in ties between the two countries over a range of sticky issues. After getting a distress call about the attack by pirates on the cargo vessel OS 35 last night with 19 Filipino crew members, the Indian Navy sent its two frontline warships, INS Mumbai and INS Tarkash, while the Chinese Navy also moved in its missile frigate Yulin.

