Human Rights Watch Calls on UAE to Clarify Role in Deadly Attack on Refugee Boat
The United Arab Emirates should clarify its role in the apparent Saudi-led coalition attack on a boat carrying Somali civilians off the western coast of Yemen, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the prime minister and defense minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Beirut - infoZine - The UAE should also provide information on the role of its forces in other unlawful coalition attacks, and endorse an impartial, international inquiry into On March 16, 2017, a helicopter attacked a boat carrying 145 Somali migrants and refugees near the port of Hodeida, killing at least 33 people and wounding another 29. Ten remain missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC