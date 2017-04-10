Human Rights Watch Calls on UAE to Cl...

Human Rights Watch Calls on UAE to Clarify Role in Deadly Attack on Refugee Boat

The United Arab Emirates should clarify its role in the apparent Saudi-led coalition attack on a boat carrying Somali civilians off the western coast of Yemen, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the prime minister and defense minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Beirut - infoZine - The UAE should also provide information on the role of its forces in other unlawful coalition attacks, and endorse an impartial, international inquiry into On March 16, 2017, a helicopter attacked a boat carrying 145 Somali migrants and refugees near the port of Hodeida, killing at least 33 people and wounding another 29. Ten remain missing.

Chicago, IL

