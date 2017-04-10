Human Rights Watch Calls on UAE to Clarify Role in Deadly Attack on Refugee Boat

The United Arab Emirates should clarify its role in the apparent Saudi-led coalition attack on a boat carrying Somali civilians off the western coast of Yemen, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the prime minister and defense minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Beirut - infoZine - The UAE should also provide information on the role of its forces in other unlawful coalition attacks, and endorse an impartial, international inquiry into On March 16, 2017, a helicopter attacked a boat carrying 145 Somali migrants and refugees near the port of Hodeida, killing at least 33 people and wounding another 29. Ten remain missing.

