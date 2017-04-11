Hijacked ship's crew rescued from pir...

Hijacked ship's crew rescued from pirates near Somalia

Yesterday

Maritime officials received an alert on Saturday that pirates had boarded the timber-carrying ship about 75 miles from the coast of Yemen. The first hijacking by Somali pirates in five years occurred last month, but this is the second raid since then.

