Hijacked ship's crew rescued from pirates near Somalia
Maritime officials received an alert on Saturday that pirates had boarded the timber-carrying ship about 75 miles from the coast of Yemen. The first hijacking by Somali pirates in five years occurred last month, but this is the second raid since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC