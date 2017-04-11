Hijacked Indian Cargo Ship Taken To E...

Hijacked Indian Cargo Ship Taken To El Hur

20 hrs ago

The 62-metre long vessel was on a voyage from Dubai to the war-torn Yemen when it was hijacked by the pirates on Monday. The Indian cargo dhow Al Kausar that was hijacked by the Pirates in the Somali waters, with 11 crew memebers on board, has been taken to El Hur, near the port of Hobyo in Galmudug state, reported Reuters.

Chicago, IL

