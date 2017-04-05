Germany Moves To Ban Child Marriages After Finding 1500 Cases Among Refugees

Yemeni women attend the showing of a film in Sanaa March 3, 2014 about "child brides", which are quite common in the poverty-striken and tribal country of Yemen, where barely pubescent adolescent girls are forced into marriage, often to older men. It is estimated that 14 % of girls in Yemen under the age of 15 are forced into early marriages and 52% of girls before they turn 18, and frequently to much older husbands according to rights organisations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.