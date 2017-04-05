Ecuadorean farmers against DynCorp me...

Ecuadorean farmers against DynCorp mercenaries

2 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

The first batch of mercenaries from the private US military firm DynCorp has arrived in the Yemeni city of Aden to replace paid militants from another American company. Under a USD-3-billion contract between the United Arab Emirates and DynCorp , mercenaries from the company are to be deployed to Yemen, where UAE forces are fighting against the Yemeni army and Popular Committees on Saudi orders, Khabar News Agency quoted an official with Yemeni Defense Ministry as saying.

