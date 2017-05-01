Drone strike kills 5 Qaida suspects i...

Drone strike kills 5 Qaida suspects in Yemen

The Times of India

ADEN: Five suspected members of Yemen 's Al-Qaida branch were killed Sunday in what local authorities said was a US drone strike east of the capital Sanaa. The early morning strike targeted a car in central Marib province that had been transporting arms from Yakla in Baida province, a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

